No on-street parking starting Monday in Marshfield

Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Due to asphalt rejuvenating maintenance on city streets in Marshfield, on street parking is not allowed from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you live on an affected street, you are asked to turn off your sprinkler system if it sprays or drains onto the pavement.

According to a press release, Reclamite is being applied to seal the pavement and allow for a longer lifespan.

You are allowed to drive through the work areas, but are asked to go slowly.

The affected areas are below: 

Above screenshot courtesy of Corrective Asphalt Materials.

