No on-street parking starting Monday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Due to asphalt rejuvenating maintenance on city streets in Marshfield, on street parking is not allowed from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you live on an affected street, you are asked to turn off your sprinkler system if it sprays or drains onto the pavement.
According to a press release, Reclamite is being applied to seal the pavement and allow for a longer lifespan.
You are allowed to drive through the work areas, but are asked to go slowly.
The affected areas are below:
Above screenshot courtesy of Corrective Asphalt Materials.