No Speaker elected, Van Orden speaks out

(WAOW) -- The House of Representatives has yet to elect a new Speaker of the House, through 11 rounds of voting as of Thursday.
The final vote of the day saw 212 votes for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and 200 votes for Republican Kevin McCarthy, with both candidates falling short of the 218 required.
20 representatives elected not to vote for the top two candidates, drawing concern from Wisconsin's 3rd district representative Derrick Van Orden.
"If 20 people are able to drive this train however they want to, 202 of us might as well go home," he said.
The lack of a House Speaker means no formal acts of government can be made, since they would require approval of the Senate and House of Representatives.
It also means the line of succession to the presidency gets thinner for the moment.
"The line of succession would jump to the next in line, which is the President pro tempore of the Senate, and the Senate just elected Senator Patty Murray, who's a Democratic Senator from Washington State," said Ellie Powell, an assistant political science professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Going forward, Powell says it will be key to watch for who changes heart on which side in order to get a candidate installed as the next Speaker.
"This is just sort of a portend of how tough it's going to be to do anything in this Congress. This Congress does not agree on anything, and so even if you get a leader in place now, that leader could get voted out tomorrow or the next day," Powell said.
The House will return for its next discussion Friday at 11 a.m. CST.