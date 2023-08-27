Non-profit provides back to school supplies for young kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- A new school year is upon the state of Wisconsin, and community members are doing what they can to make sure students get what they need for the fall.
For some kids, it's not always easy to make that return to school with confidence and feel ready to ace those classes, but a non-profit wanted to help these students feel their best by giving backpacks and supplies before the year begins.
The All-Hands-on Deck organization wanted to make a positive change in students' lives by providing not just backpacks, but pencils, markers, highlighters, folders, and notebooks.
James Wells, the founder of the organization had his mind set on making a difference in children's lives and just grow the community's awareness for people struggling.
"It means a lot to those that can't afford to do stuff like this, and being able to get their kids supplies for school and just lending a helping hand just really feels good," Wells said.
Close to 100 people showed up for the cookout and were fed some delicious foods: like hot dogs and burgers off the grill.
Guests were able to make donations and they even had their chances to win gift baskets off a raffle.
Kids were able to play team games to interact with each other more and they were even able to get free haircuts to look sharper than ever.
"They say it takes one to start a movement, but with all of us; just imagine," Wells said.
Wells even believes that putting the smiles on faces of the kids just days before they have to go back to school will boost their confidence, style, and make them feel better than ever.