North Central Health Care announces closure of Community Corner Clubhouse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- North Central Health Care (NCHC) and the North Central Community Services Program (NCCSP) Board announced on Tuesday the planned closure of Community Corner Clubhouse.
In a news release, NCHC said Clubhouse in Wausau is not expected to be funded by Marathon County in 2023, resulting in its closure before the end of this year.
Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness.
During its 26 years of operation, Clubhouse has been partially funded by Marathon County tax levy, but is not a mandated program under the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) regulations.
Clubhouse staff will work with members to find other services.
Current staff at Clubhouse have been offered employment within NCHC.