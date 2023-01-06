Northland Pines officials explain decision to drop varsity football in 2023

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- After announcing it will not play a varsity season for the second time in three years in 2023, Northland Pines is setting its focus for 2024.
"We want the best for our kids, by no means was this a decision that was made overnight," said Josh Tilley, the school's activities director.
In 2021, the school canceled its varsity season after injuries and low numbers affected their operations.
Tilley says the decision was made over the span of multiple months, weighing every possible option with coaches and parents.
Ultimately, merging with another school or playing an independent schedule were deemed not favorable long-term options, and it was decided the program would shift to junior varsity-only for 2023.
Tilley says involvement numbers within the football program have stayed around the same number overall, but the potential of fielding a mostly young roster put them in a tough spot, with only three seniors on pace to return for the fall.
"Many of our injuries that we had this last year were freshmen and sophomores who were playing on the team, and knowing that we're going to have more just raised more concerns," Tilley said.
Northland Pines joins White Lake, who canceled its girls basketball season due to insufficient numbers, and Loyal and Greenwood, electing to form a co-op for the fall, as other area schools to go through similar decisions of late.
From an administrative perspective, state officials want to know of programs' intentions with enough time to make proper plans on their end.
"There are certain dates throughout the course of the year, and we're talking various sports, not just football, that when that time comes up, is when you need to identify that you are planning on participating in a particular sport," said Todd Clark, the communications director for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The current plan in Eagle Country is to return to the gridiron in full by 2024.