Northwoods 'Christmas Wonderland' light display celebrates opening night

HARSHAW, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rondele Ranch in Harshaw has brought back its "A Christmas Wonderland" light display for its sixth year with opening night Friday.
It's a walkable path with at least one million lights, and most of the displays are hand-built.
Much of the proceeds that are raised go back to charitable causes like the Oneida County Humane Society and Salvation Army, and it costs $20 per car.
Organizers say there's a childlike wonder to walking through.
"When you see the jaws of the little children drop open and their eyes get big as saucers, you can't receive better payment than that," said Bob Chadwell, the owner of the ranch.
The display is also available for viewing Saturday and Sunday, as well as Dec. 16-18, Dec. 23, and Christmas Day. The ranch is also offering a drive-through tour on Dec. 13 and 20.