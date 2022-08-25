Northwoods communities to receive broadband access

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Vilas County had a reason to celebrate Thursday, as Spectrum announced it has invested more than $1 million to offer expanded broadband internet.
More than 700 homes and businesses are expected to benefit.
"It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on. It doesn't matter where you live. Broadband has been a priority for everybody," said state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, adding this development has been years in the making.
"This now gives people the ability to work from home, to use the broadband, or for their kids to do their homework and their research on it, without having to hop in the van," she said.
The announcement took place at Northland Pines Middle and High School.
District Administator Scott Foster says the hope is for the expanded access to provide more peace of mind for families and students, to better facilitate studying and completing assignments.
"If we're going to give the students of Northland Pines the best education possible to be successful anywhere they choose to go in the world, we know we have to fill in gaps and partner up through technology in other ways," he said.
Spectrum partnered with nearby towns Lincoln and Washington to make this possible, with construction starting nearly one year ago.
With tourism increasing during the early stages of the pandemic, officials say increased broadband became more of a priority.
"Not so many years ago, people used to come here to get unplugged, and that's not the case anymore. Now they want to make sure they get connected," said Rep. Rob Swearingen.
The next step now becomes attracting more people to visit and live in the area.
"Sit on the dock and answer your emails with a cup of coffee in the morning as the sun's coming up. I mean, what better work office environment could that actually be," Felzkowski said.
Spectrum recently finished projects in Three Lakes, Arbor Vitae, Woodruff, and the Town of Piehl.