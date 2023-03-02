 Skip to main content
Northwoods Teacher arrested, facing child porn charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke Aschbrenner Mugshot

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) - A 4th grade Northwoods elementary school teacher has been arrested, facing charges of possession of child pornography. 

A press release from the state Department of Justice and Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce say Lucas 'Luke' Aschbrenner was arrested at his home on Thursday morning.

Aschbrenner is a math teacher for fourth-grade students at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School.

This follows a tip from the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cyber-tipline that originated from Aschbrenner's home.

He is being held in the Vilas County Jail.

The Minocqua Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to share about the case please contact them at (715) 356-3234.

