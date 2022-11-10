Northwoods Veterans Homestead plans to provide temporary "Tiny Homes" for homeless veterans

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Northwoods Veteran Homestead is planning to provide temporary housing to homeless veterans with 10x12 foot "Tiny Homes".
It’ll also provide more than just a place to sleep. In Northcentral Wisconsin, available resources for homeless veterans are scarce.
"We want to take what their idea was and kind of bring it up to the Northwoods because there's nothing up here like it," said Carla Ruuskanen, Vice President of the Northwoods Veterans Homestead. "we are on five acres of land, but we're still going to start with 16 tiny homes, and if the need exists, then we'll grow."
On Veterans Day the nonprofit group is also planning to host a fundraiser event for homeless veterans.
"Yeah, and its gonna be a pig roast, we're gonna have raffle baskets, chicken poop bingo, and we're also doing a lot of 50/50s." Ruuskanen said.
The fundraiser event takes place at 1002 Coon St, Rhinelander, WI 54501 at the Rhinelander Veterans Center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about the plans for the "Tiny Homes" for homeless veterans or the fundraiser event, you can reach out to Carla Ruuskanen at (715) 367-5853 or carlaruu14@gmail.com for more information.