Northwoods volunteers continue building homes

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Habitat for Humanity Northwoods, Wisconsin is in the process of building its twenty-fifth home on Itasca Street.
Habitat Northwoods has had multiple collaborators on this specific project.
Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Executive Director Dave Havel said volunteers from Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Hudson helped with the build by buying lumber and constructing the home’s walls in Hudson.
On Monday they also began to assist Habitat members in on-site construction. Students from the Rhinelander High School Trades class worked on the build as well.
The land was also donated from Aspirus last year
Havel said the homes they build help address needs for affordable housing.
“Prices have gone up, interest rates have gone up, and has priced a lot of folks out of the market,” said Havel. “By having an affordable home, we can hopefully sell that home for a lower price to a family that is in need.”
As of Friday, the builders were framing the house and looking ahead, Havel said they hope to continue building homes – with the help of more volunteer groups.
If anyone wants to help with Habitat, Havel said, “we’re always looking for volunteer help and we would certainly welcome anybody of any type of skill level.”