Officer Involved Critical Incident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the town of New Chester.
According to the DOJ, around 8:49 p.m. on Wednesday an Adam's County Sheriff's Deputy was called to a domestic disturbance in the 400 Block of Ember Avenue.
A suspect armed with a knife confronted the officer who then fired on the suspect.
First aid was provided at the scene, the suspect transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No law enforcement officers were injured.