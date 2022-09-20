Officials asking for input on public transportation plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Area Metropolitan Planning Organization unveiled a draft of what would be possible plans for the future of area public transportation Tuesday.
Those plans include expanding Metro Ride services beyond Wausau city limits and being open for more hours per week; either later in days or adding service on Saturdays.
Some had concerns about how those changes may impact staffing struggles, but officials are hoping more local governments get involved to share the cost.
"People who live here probably function as if it's one big place, but the governments each have their own pot of money, so the challenge of working together to complete that and bring a little bit of money from each place to make a more comprehensive system is really what we're facing," said Laura Brown, the Director of Planning Initiatives for RLS & Associates, a consulting firm.
The public is encouraged to leave their thoughts on the draft, and there will be another presentation of the contents of the draft 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau.
There will be comment cards available at the library, or you can click here for information on how to leave comments virtually. Those will be accepted until October 15.