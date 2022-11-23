Officials offer reminders as anglers test ice

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite temperatures reaching the mid-40s Wednesday, a few people could be seen trying to get nibbles from fish on the ice in Rib Mountain.
"I wouldn't expect too many people to be out, but there are your diehard fishermen that go out and push the limits," said Adam Grahn, the interim chief of the Mosinee Fire Department.
One of those people was Scott Yang of Wausau, who says he caught about 25 fish over two hours.
"First ice, it's always the best," he added.
Those people braved the ice and walked on, which the Department of Natural Resources recommends doing so once it gets to four inches thick. Any less than that and your risk of falling in goes up.
"If you do plan on going on the ice, maybe let somebody else know your plan. That way, if something would happen, somebody else knows. Maybe try to go not alone, go with another person or group of people," Grahn said.
Yang brought a second person with him and used a combination of physical and mental tools to make sure they can go safely.
"What I look for is to make sure there's a couple of guys out here first already and I'll follow their tracks; you've got to be smart about it," he said, later referencing how he used a device that checks how thick the ice is before going forward.
It's recommended you check the ice where you're fishing before attempting to walk onto it and do so while there's daylight.
"If it's dark out, you might be out further than you can see the shoreline, potentially, and you just might not know which way you came from," Grahn said.
When in doubt, err on the side of caution.
"If you know what you're doing, you'll catch them, if don't know what you're doing, you won't catch them," Yang said.
Once the ice gets up to five inches thick, you can move heavier equipment like snowmobiles on.
However, even in the most ideal conditions, ice is never fully safe.