Officials speak on bonfire safety after Pulaski incident

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials are speaking out on bonfire safety after an explosion in Shawano County sent more than a dozen people to the hospital.
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the investigation into the Pulaski Bonfire Incident that happened on October 14th.
They've identified approximately 60 people at the bonfire, with at least half needing to be treated for severe burns.
They believe the explosion was caused by a partially full drum container filled with a gas and diesel fuel mixture that was thrown into the flames.
"You should never ever use any types of accelerants." said Tadd Wegener, Battalion Chief with the Merrill Fire Department.
They said people should only burn clean wood, and start the fire using kindling, like twigs or leaves.
"Start with dry wood initially, and if that catches on then the rest should be fine." said Wegener.
When it comes to bonfires, the first thing to do is contact local fire departments to learn what permits or conditions are required to burn, and if it's a larger fire, have them inspect the area.
"Have your local fire department come and examine what you wanna do, and they will give you a very good rundown or idea of what you should do." said Wegener.
As for knowing when a fire is getting out of control, authorities said trusting one's gut is the best way to go.
"So as you start to see those sparks land and the fire start to creep, obviously it's always a good idea to have a water source around or some tools to put that out." said Catherine Koele, Wildfire Prevention Specialist at the Wisconsin DNR.
They also said to never start a fire on a day with high winds, and always check with the DNR for the days burn prediction.