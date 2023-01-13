Officials speak on pothole payouts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Underneath all the ice, snow, slush and salt that seemingly lives on Wisconsin roads this time of year, you'll also find potholes.
And if you hit a big one hard enough, it could cause some serious damage.
"Depending on the pothole you hit you could definitely pop a tire or a rim," said Cary Romanowski, Manager at Jay's Auto Repair.
You could even land yourself off the road.
"Seeing some pretty bad potholes out there and if you hit it and you're going 45, 50 miles an hour, you could even lost control and crash into a ditch or someone else which is dangerous," said Romanowski.
Insurance companies say pothole damage is usually covered by collision coverage, minus deductibles, which on average range between $500 and $1000.
Drivers may be able to get their money compensated by the city, but experts say it's a rare occurrence.
"So with the weather from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Yooperland Michigan and everything, vast majority of time it's gonna be on the vehicle operator to cover their damages there," said Kevin Malovrh, "Unless you have that unusual circumstance you're able to prove some negligence on the city's or the municipalities part."
So, basically, don't count on any city to help you pay for the damage done to your car.
To minimize damage, make sure the air pressure in your tires is sitting at the right levels.
"If you're running low air pressure in tire and you hit a pothole you're gonna suspectedly do more damage to the rim and to the tire itself, if it's overpressurized you also run a possibility of damaging that tire because there's too much pressure so it doesn't have any give in the tire." said Romanowski.
They said the best thing to do if you see a pothole is to try to avoid it, and report it to the public works department.