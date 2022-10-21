Officials speak on proactivity tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer, and that can give way to seasonal mood disorders.
With Daylight Saving Time less than a month away, less and less sunlight will be visible, and health officials say now is the time when it comes to fighting seasonal depression.
Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a mood disorder that follows seasonal patterns, and mainly has to do with sunlight.
"When that happens, the body doesn't produce enough serotonin, and starts to feel a little depressed and has less energy." said Dakota Kaiser, Behavioral Health Clinic Director at Bridge Community Health Clinic.
So, when fall and winter start to creep in, be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of a change in mood.
"The first sign is just feeling a little low, a depressed mood, feeling a little irritable, but also things like muscle soreness, or starting to crave carbohydrates more than you normally would." said Kaiser.
They also list changes in sleep patterns, feelings of fatigue, and loss of interest in hobbies as other symptoms to watch out for.
When it comes to taking action, it's better to start treatment earlier than later.
"Usually, when I meet with my patients, we start talking about possible depressive symptoms that could be happening, and then we start looking at Vitamin D and light therapy as early as July." said Heidi Pritzl, Counseling at Aspirus.
In addition to supplemental sunlight, they also recommend maintaining a balanced lifestyle.
"Making sure you're sticking to routine, doing some basic self-care, like eating well, exercising, sleeping well, staying connected to the people that support you the most and just really taking good care of your body and your mind." said Kaiser.
He also said to make sure people are getting into contact with their providers and seeking psychotherapy if needed.