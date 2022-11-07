Ogema man, 32, dies after crash in Rib Lake Sunday night

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 32-year-old Ogema man died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Taylor County on Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, at 8:49 p.m. Sunday dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had struck a utility pole and the driver appeared to be deceased on Taylor County C just north of Bonde Ave in Rib Lake.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies determined Daniel R. Resch was dead. Early investigation into the cause of the crash indicated Resch was traveling northbound on Highway C at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle - causing it to overturn several times - where it eventually came to rest after striking the utility pole, according to the press release.
Alcohol and speed were both contributing factors in the crash the press release stated.
Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Rib Lake Fire, Ambulance and MedVac were dispatched to the scene.