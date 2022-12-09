Olson Tire and Auto makes $1,000 Toys for Tots donation in honor of Neena Pacholke

WAUSAU (WAOW) — During Wake Up Wisconsin on Friday morning, Kent Olson, owner of Olson Tire and Auto Service presented Channel 9 with a donation check for $1,000 to Toys for Tots in honor of Neena Pacholke.
Neena loved the Toys for Tots campaign and had a passion for the community and helping others.
The money will be used to purchase gifts for the Toys for Tots donation drive so area kids can have a blessed Christmas in honor of Neena.
If you would like to donate toys you can find more information and drop off locations here.