Olson Tire and Auto makes $1,000 Toys for Tots donation in honor of Neena Pacholke

Toys for Tots logo

WAUSAU (WAOW) — During Wake Up Wisconsin on Friday morning, Kent Olson, owner of Olson Tire and Auto Service presented Channel 9 with a donation check for $1,000 to Toys for Tots in honor of Neena Pacholke.

Neena loved the Toys for Tots campaign and had a passion for the community and helping others.

The money will be used to purchase gifts for the Toys for Tots donation drive so area kids can have a blessed Christmas in honor of Neena.

If you would like to donate toys you can find more information and drop off locations here

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

