...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Once snow wraps, homeowners need to clear sidewalks

Snowy Sidewalks

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Once the snow system that's hitting central Wisconsin this week goes away, homeowners need to clear their sidewalks.

According to ordinances in Wausau and Stevens Point, after a snowfall is done, you have 24 hours to clear your sidewalk of snow.

In Stevens Point, that timeframe applies if you have ample space to put your snow. There, residents without a boulevard have 48 hours to move the snow.

If you don't clear it within your allotted time, you will get a notice and later a charge for not complying.

"We're just asking for patience and your assistance in helping clear that," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. "The plow drivers have to go home and clear their snow too, and I'm sure that plows pushed snow on their sidewalk too; we're all in this together, but we choose to live in Wisconsin in the winter," he added.

Your 24-hour clock can reset if there are multiple snow events in the same window.

Wiza also says they reserve the right to be as strict or lenient with that ordinance depending on the conditions. You can check with your municipality for the rules on where you live.

