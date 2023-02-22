Once snow wraps, homeowners need to clear sidewalks

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Once the snow system that's hitting central Wisconsin this week goes away, homeowners need to clear their sidewalks.
According to ordinances in Wausau and Stevens Point, after a snowfall is done, you have 24 hours to clear your sidewalk of snow.
In Stevens Point, that timeframe applies if you have ample space to put your snow. There, residents without a boulevard have 48 hours to move the snow.
If you don't clear it within your allotted time, you will get a notice and later a charge for not complying.
"We're just asking for patience and your assistance in helping clear that," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. "The plow drivers have to go home and clear their snow too, and I'm sure that plows pushed snow on their sidewalk too; we're all in this together, but we choose to live in Wisconsin in the winter," he added.
Your 24-hour clock can reset if there are multiple snow events in the same window.
Wiza also says they reserve the right to be as strict or lenient with that ordinance depending on the conditions. You can check with your municipality for the rules on where you live.