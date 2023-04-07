 Skip to main content
One injured after police return fire in overnight shooting in Stevens Point

"Suspicious" person arrested after an officer-involved shooting at the 900 block of Buckolt Avenue in Stevens Point.

 By: Newlong Lor
This story has been updated with more information from the original version. 
 
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Authorities in Stevens Point reported an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning resulted in one person being injured. 
 
At approximately 3:06 a.m., officers from Stevens Point Police Department were called to a residence on the 900 block of Fifth Ave. for a report of a suspicious person outside of a residence, a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).
 
The news release also said:
 
Officers located an individual outside a nearby home. Preliminary investigation indicates the person discharged their weapon at the officers, who returned fire. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the person was taken to a local hospital.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. Involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment.

The case has been turnover to the Wisconsin Department of Justice-- Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). 

A press release from the Stevens Point Police Department around 6:05 a.m. said, "Upon officer’s arrival, there was an officer-involved shooting and one person was taken into custody."
 
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 
 
This is an ongoing investigation. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

