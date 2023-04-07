One injured after police return fire in overnight shooting in Stevens Point

This story has been updated with more information from the original version.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Authorities in Stevens Point reported an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning resulted in one person being injured.
At approximately 3:06 a.m., officers from Stevens Point Police Department were called to a residence on the 900 block of Fifth Ave. for a report of a suspicious person outside of a residence, a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).
The news release also said:
Officers located an individual outside a nearby home. Preliminary investigation indicates the person discharged their weapon at the officers, who returned fire. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the person was taken to a local hospital.
No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. Involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment.
The case has been turnover to the Wisconsin Department of Justice-- Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
A press release from the Stevens Point Police Department around 6:05 a.m. said, "Upon officer’s arrival, there was an officer-involved shooting and one person was taken into custody."
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.