One man is dead due to a stabbing in Lac Du Flambeau

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police responded to a stabbing early Saturday morning.
According to the Tribal Police Department, a caller informed police that an adult man had been stabbed, and the alleged assailant had fled the scene.
Emergency assistance was immediately sent out. The adult male was taken to the Howard Young Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
According to a press release, female witnesses confirmed the identity of the alleged assailant, and law enforcement began a search for the suspect.
The suspect was later found by law enforcement in the Woodruff area in a moving vehicle with another person. A felony stop was conducted to apprehend the suspect.
According to the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department press release, "A large butcher knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was discovered at the scene of the crime. Pursuant to a request for assistance, evidence technicians from the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee traveled to Lac du Flambeau and are currently processing the crime scene. Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are also assisting with the investigation, including the reconstruction of the stabbing incident."
There is no further danger to the public.
The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.