One motorist is dead and several are injured following the fall ride weekend

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Multiple crashes were seen in the Northwoods over the fall ride weekend.
One person is dead after a string of crashes in Lincoln County. Sheriff's officials said there were a total of six crashes over the weekend.
One incident included four motorcyclists colliding on County Road A in the town of Bradley. Three people were injured and one was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is not the first time multiple people are injured or dead after the fall ride weekend. Lincoln County Sherriff Ken Schneider said they typically see between six to eight crashes over that weekend and recommends all motorists use extreme caution during motorcycle season.
"And that's paying attention, motorcycles are easy to miss they are smaller you aren't used to looking for them," Schneider said. "So you have to use extra special attention when motorcycle season is out"
Back in 2018, there were seven crashes over the fall ride weekend with at least 14 people involved and one motorcyclist dead.