 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS THIS MORNING...

Patchy dense fog developed overnight and will continue until an
hour or two after daybreak. Locally dense fog may result in a
visibility below 1/4 mile, and result in hazardous driving
conditions. Low-lying areas near rivers, streams, and creeks will
be especially susceptible to dense fog.

Commuters should be prepared for the possibility of encountering
patches of dense fog during the drive to work or school. When
driving in fog, reduce your speed, keep a safe distance from other
vehicles, and use your low- beam headlights.

One person dead after officer-involved incident in Adams County

  • 0
Police car

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is dead after an officer involved critical incident on Tuesday night in the town of Strongs Prairie, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

At 6:51 p.m. on Tuesday a Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a male walking the roadway and upon arrival found the man had a firearm.

The deputy fired at the male, who died at the scene.

The deputy, who was uninjured in the incident, was wearing a body camera,  and has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

A firearm was found at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Division of Criminal Investigation will provide their reports to the Adam's County District Attorney when finished with their investigation.

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you