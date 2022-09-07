One person dead after officer-involved incident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is dead after an officer involved critical incident on Tuesday night in the town of Strongs Prairie, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
At 6:51 p.m. on Tuesday a Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a male walking the roadway and upon arrival found the man had a firearm.
The deputy fired at the male, who died at the scene.
The deputy, who was uninjured in the incident, was wearing a body camera, and has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.
A firearm was found at the scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Division of Criminal Investigation will provide their reports to the Adam's County District Attorney when finished with their investigation.