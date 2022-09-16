One person dead in motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Update: One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wood County Friday morning.
Law enforcement received the call of a crash on STH 54 near Green Grove Ln. in the Township of Port Edwards at 2:26 a.m.
A vehicle traveling Westbound behind the motorcycle struck the back end and the driver of the motorcycle was ejected.
The driver was treated for their injuries but died at the scene. Their name is not being released at this time.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
All lanes are blocked going both directions on HWY 54 between HWY G and Swanson Road in Nekoosa, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities are asking drivers to take an alternate route.