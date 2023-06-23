One year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, where the issue stands now

(WAOW) -- Saturday marks one year since the United States Supreme Court's landmark decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and shifting abortion rules back to the states.
For Wisconsin, it meant observing laws first put on the books in 1849.
The current law all but bans abortions, with exceptions where the mother's life is in danger.
Over the past year, state lawmakers have proposed multiple amendments to the law, but have been vetoed by Governor Tony Evers.
Some on the pro-life side of the aisle say they are thankful more lives are being saved, but add there could be common ground reached where more people are granted abortion access.
"We are just trying to find that middle ground and it has been so encouraging to hear the amount of Wisconsinites who truly care about women in our state. They want to ensure that they have the resources and support that they need," said Gracie Skogman of Wisconsin Right to Life.
Meanwhile, those on the pro-choice side say adjusting to current laws has come with give and take for patients and doctors, creating potentially adverse situations.
"Some physicians have had questions about what care they're allowed to provide. Our physicians have been traveling to Illinois to provide life saving abortion care for patients from Wisconsin," said Amy Doczy of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin.
Gov. Evers released a statement Friday on the one-year mark of the Supreme Court decision, saying he will continue to fight for reproductive freedom with every power he has.
Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit over Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law, which was heard by a judge last month, but no ruling has been made.
Right to Life is set to hold a rally outside the Capitol in Madison Saturday.