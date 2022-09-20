Oneida County receives fire suppression device

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is the latest to get some new firefighting technology.
The Rhinelander Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons donated the department a fire suppression device, which law enforcement can use if they get on scene of a fire before fire crews do.
It works by pulling a pin, throwing it into an enclosed space engulfed in flames, and it snuffs out the fire within minutes.
Patrol captain Tyler Young says they're expecting it to get used sometime this year, since there have been recent times they wish they'd had it.
"Within the last couple weeks we had the Al Gen Dinner Club, which is within a couple miles of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, and a deputy getting there could have deployed this apparatus and saved the business a lot of property damage," Young said.
The department was able to secure it through one of their specialists that works for the Rhinelander Fire Department.