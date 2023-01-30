Oneida County snowmobile trail in danger of shutting down due to rule-breakers

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some snowmobile trails in Oneida County are on the verge of being shut down, and not for a lack of snow.
One of which is near Wisconsin Highway 47 in Woodruff, due to people not respecting the trail boundaries.
Cross Country Cruisers is a club based in Arbor Vitae, and people have reported to them several instances of riders going off the trails and onto private property, despite many signs telling them where they can and cannot go.
"I got a phone call from a neighbor who is on the trail, and said, 'I've had it, they've just about hit my shed, they're inches from my shed,'" said Michael Timmons, the town chairman in Woodruff.
The easiest fix is for people to follow the trails and stay on them.
"The misconception is everybody thinks the [area near] power lines are all public. They are not," said Jeff Katzer, who works for Cross Country Cruisers.
"It's private land, and the power companies get an easement to access their lines. So...where they're driving is on private land, and it's trespassing," Katzer added.
Officials from the town and the grooming service say they do not want to have to be the bad guys, but if behaviors don't change, the trail will get shut down.
"I'll use the term knuckleheads that are doing this off-road stuff, those few bad ones that are out there, they're going to wreck it for everybody," Timmons said.
He adds that police have had to write warnings and citations this month much more than a normal month so far.
Katzer says their organization is prepared to take matters into their own hands if the behavior continues, as they may take a picture of a rider breaking the rules and send it to law enforcement, who will then cite the rider.