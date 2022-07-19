Oneida, Price County communities see multiple counterfeit dollar bills

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - At least two Northwoods communities are seeing counterfeit money circulate the area.
According to posts on the Rhinelander Police Department and Phillips Police Department Facebook pages both communities are seeing multiple counterfeit bills at local businesses.
Police in Rhinelander say they've received reports of clearly marked movie prop money being utilized as payment for goods and services.
It isn't a crime to possess prop movie prop money, however, "it is a crime to intentionally defraud a business utilizing it," according to the post.
Phillips, located in Price County, police posted on July 8, it was the second counterfeit $100 bill in the last two weeks. The fake money attempted to be used at a local bank but was caught as fake, according to the post.
It does state “copy” in the top left hand coroner on the front and back of the bill.
Phillips Police Chief Michael Hauschild encourages anyone to contact local police if anyone tries to pass a counterfeit bill.