Operation Horses Heal created to help veterans

WESTBORO, Wis. (WAOW) - Operation Horses Heal is an organization created for veterans and active service members to engage with horses.
The organization doesn't provide any official therapy, but instead, the horses are to offer relaxation and peace for veterans with mental health issues.
The founders state they have seen improvements in veterans that come.
"When people come to see us some of the things, they report are feeling less stress," Co-founder Rachael Loucks said.
For more information, you can check out their website.
The organization was founded 2 years ago.