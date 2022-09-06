Operational referendum on November ballot

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- As November approaches, one area school district is trying to educate the community on an upcoming referendum amid challenges.
The School District of Rhinelander will host four community presentations with the hope that voters will renew their operational referendum.
It would fund critical student programs and services in areas like mental health and special education, while also covering costs to keep buses running and heating its schools.
"In a time where property taxes go down, we can pass a referendum for less money this time around, and continue to provide the great resources that we have for our students and our staff." said Eric Burke, Superintendent.
Officials said the tax rate is expected to stay at a similar rate or even decrease due to some state aid.
If approved, the referendum would expire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.