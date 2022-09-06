 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVERNIGHT...

Patchy dense fog, with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile, can be
expected for the rest of the night. Some improvement in visibility
will likely occur in north central Wisconsin as cloud cover
arrives. The fog may linger into the Wednesday morning commute
elsewhere.

Poor or rapidly changing visibility will result in locally
hazardous travel conditions for the rest of the night, and
possibly into Wednesday morning. When driving in fog, reduce your
speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and use your low
beam headlights.

Operational referendum on November ballot

  • Updated
  • 0
RHS

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- As November approaches, one area school district is trying to educate the community on an upcoming referendum amid challenges. 

The School District of Rhinelander will host four community presentations with the hope that voters will renew their operational referendum. 

It would fund critical student programs and services in areas like mental health and special education, while also covering costs to keep buses running and heating its schools.

"In a time where property taxes go down, we can pass a referendum for less money this time around, and continue to provide the great resources that we have for our students and our staff." said Eric Burke, Superintendent. 

Officials said the tax rate is expected to stay at a similar rate or even decrease due to some state aid. 

If approved, the referendum would expire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 