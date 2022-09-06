Operational referendum on November ballot

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... Patchy dense fog, with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile, can be expected for the rest of the night. Some improvement in visibility will likely occur in north central Wisconsin as cloud cover arrives. The fog may linger into the Wednesday morning commute elsewhere. Poor or rapidly changing visibility will result in locally hazardous travel conditions for the rest of the night, and possibly into Wednesday morning. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and use your low beam headlights.