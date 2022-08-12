Organization inviting people to learn sewing, stitching

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Needle Workshop in Wausau is inviting people to learn how to sew, as part of a fundraiser to help a local club.
Friday marked "World Cross Stitch Day," and the store had discounted fabrics available, as well as a bake sale that benefitted a youth sewing club.
Though sewing and cross stitching are not widely-used skills, Wausau West sophomore Patti Laduron says she's learned valuable lessons in learning how to stitch, that could help save time and money.
"I think that it's a very important skill to learn. Let's say you go to a party and your button breaks, if you don't know how to do it, that could be a big problem. Just having the basic knowledge of knowing how to stitch can help you through a lot of things," she said.
The fundraiser and sale will continue Saturday starting at 10 a.m. If you are not able to make it but want to show support, they accept donations.