Organizations honor history, address transit issues in Wausau area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As people acknowledged progress in public transportation, there was an equal call for more progress in Wausau.
In observance of Transit Equity Day, which is February 4, civil rights activist Rosa Parks' birthday, Metro Ride bus drivers were given small tokens of appreciation. Buses also had a seat designated for Parks, after she famously refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus in 1955.
"It's many times thought of as a thankless job," said Ron Alexander, the co-treasurer of North Central Area Congregations Organized to Make an Impact (NAOMI).
Kathi Zoern, who delivered some of the gifts to the drivers, has a unique relationship with public transportation.
"I cannot drive, I'm legally blind," she said. "If I don't have the bus system, I cannot go. I'd have to pay a taxi or Uber and I don't feel safe," Zoern added.
As good of a help as it for her, some believe more can be done to service more people.
"The loss of Shopko and other stores makes going to Rib Mountain and Weston much more important to meet basic needs," Alexander said.
One of the primary concerns of some bus riders is Metro Ride does not go to Rib Mountain or Weston.
The furthest south it goes is North Central Health Care in Wausau, with limited options for basic needs along other routes.
"The only shopping on a bus route is Fleet Farm, and then you walk in a parking lot when you're visually impaired, that's like getting almost hit by a car," Zoern said.
Organizations like NAOMI are looking to garner support to expand the current routes beyond Wausau's city limits, in an effort to make the area more accessible.
"They talk about attracting young professionals, young professionals want to be in a community where they can get around, most of them don't want to own a car," Zoern said, adding expansion to services could help more people with disabilities, like her.
However, any momentum toward route expansion into Weston or Rib Mountain would need approval.
"That's what we need, is a groundswell of the people to say this is what we want, this is what we need, and we're willing to pay for it," Alexander said.
The Wausau area does not have its own regional transit authority.