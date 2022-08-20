Over 400 runners compete in Wausau Marathon

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Hundreds of runners took off from the starting line on Saturday.
The Wausau Marathon Returned this weekend, and many hopeful runners traveled to Wausau to try and qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Some runners traveled thousands of miles and prepared for months to compete in the 26.2-long race. However, for Tatum Lynch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, all that hard work is worth it. Lynch has a long-term goal in mind.
"I want to run at least a half marathon in all the states," Lynch said. "But, I've also always wanted to run a marathon and this was just a perfect summer to train for it.
So far, the runner has competed in four other states outside of Wisconsin. Her goal for Saturday's race was to finish the competition in under three hours and thirty minutes.
Over 400 runners competed in the 2022 Wausau Marathon. A drop from last years total number of runners.