Packers fans around the state are excited for the season opener

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The wait is over, Packers fans from across the state are flooding local bars to watch their team play.
With Aaron Rodgers ending his 18-year tenure with the green and gold a new era is here.
Fans hit the bars across the state excited to see the new team, which is also the youngest in the entire National Football League.
With all the freshness and changes to the team fans are eager to see just what the pack will have to offer this year.
"It’s going to be a good packers season it’s going to be something different you know we’re used to Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers so to see something a little bit different I think it will be nice not expecting to win every game because whenever we lost it was just a disappointment it was a letdown this year I think it’s going to be exciting every time we win just cause you’re not expecting every single victory,” said Dan Hoehn Packers Fan and Owner of Hoehn's Huddle.
After checking in with some of the bar owners, they are happy to see the same smiling faces year after year.
"I mean it’s a great time of year for us um see a lot of old friends come out for packer games um a new era starting out lot of excitement this year for the Packers season something different,” said Mark Fitzke Packers Fan and Owner of Burk's Bar.
Comparisons will be made just like they were with the two signal callers before this, but some fans just want to take the time to let the new guy in town get his footing before passing judgement.
"When Rodgers came on nobody knew anything about what to expect from him either so you got to give a guy a fair shake I mean Rodgers and Favre both started six and ten their first two years so I think it’s going to be nice I'm excited to see Jordan Love and see what he can do and the team seems to be rallied around him pretty good,” said Fitzke.
The beer is cold, and the fans are excited so be sure to head out to one of your local bars to be a part of the celebration next week as the Packers are on the road facing the Atlanta Falcons.