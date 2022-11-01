Packers' Jones visits Wausau veteran organization

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones came to Patriot K9s of Wisconsin in Wausau Tuesday as part of a team promotion.
The Packers are raising funds through sales of special Salute to Service bandanas at its team store, with $5 from each sale going back to Patriot K9s.
Jones is serving as spokesperson for the team's Salute to Service campaign this year.
Patriot K9s of Wisconsin trains service dogs to help accompany veterans in need of companionship.
"The NFL and the Green Bay Packers always have done a good job recognizing our veterans, but really making this local, we're the heart and soul of Packers country right here, so I think it really shows the Packers do support local and do support veterans," said Lani Rethaber, the executive director of Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.
He says 65 dogs have come through their program since 2017.