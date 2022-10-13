Packers Outreach teams up with Mountain Bay Elementary

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Mountain Bay Elementary huddled up with Packers Outreach for a football camp at the school.
Over 150 students teaming up the Green Bay Packers and D.C. Everest Football to learn what it takes to be on the gridiron.
"Love have the Packers come. The kids love it, even when the weather is like this, it's still a great time," said Associate of Mountain Bay Elementary, Tammy Rainville.
It's also part of Mountain Bay's Play-60 Program which pushes kids to have fun while building healthy habits.
"We encourage healthy eating, we choose a variety of different games to play each time, and it's really a great thing for kids after school," said Rainville.
Play-60 meets up twice a month for after school activities, teaching kids to try different things and keep healthy habits.
For Packers Outreach, they hope to spark more interest for kids to get out and get active.
"This is one of those events that provides that spark to get them excited to do different things and try different things. Whether it's football, basketball, and other team sports. At the end of the day, to just live a healthy lifestyle is what's key," said Ryan Fencl, Manager of Packers Outreach.