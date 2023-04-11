Packers 'Tailgate Tour' surprises two area high schools

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning, and remain above flood stage through
Friday.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Packers 'Tailgate Tour' surprises two area high schools

  • 0

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Day one of the Packers 'Tailgate Tour' saw Mark Murphy and six current and former Packers players make multiple stops, including surprises at Wausau West and Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

As the only NFL franchise to do a week long event like this, the Packers goal with the tailgate tour is to have fun and answer fan questions, but also to give advice and impart wisdom.

"If I could just change one kids mindset on this trip, whether that's being successful or accomplishing their goal or just finding out who they are as an individual at such a young age I think my job will be done." Said former Packer safety HaHa Clinton-Dix. "So just kind of giving these kids some hope and opportunities to be successful I think it what it's all about."

Both current and former players say their relationship with fans is what motivates them to participate in these events.

"The fanbase is number one." Said current Packers running back, Aaron Jones while commenting on why retired players choose to come back. "It's amazing and you guys create that relationship with us to allow us to be able to come back and have fun and that's why we enjoy coming back and want to do these things is because of the fans. The atmosphere they make it, the love and support they have given us while we were here playing is second to none."

For students, meeting their favorite athletes is always a highlight, but being surprised by them is unbeatable.

"When they came I was like, no way!" Exclaimed Anya Mueller, a Wausau West junior and member of the wrestling team. "One of the players said hard work is the best thing you can do and that's what I always try and do. Now that I heard it from an actual athlete I think that I'll take it even more."

While they do it all for the fans, players say the experience is beneficial for them as well.

"I feel like the purpose of me playing football is to put smiles on peoples faces and things like that." Shared Packers Guard, Elgton Jenkins. "So if I can come to somebody's high school and make an impact on their community and be able to be in the presence of those kids, I feel like it pays out good for me and them."

The tailgate tour continues all week, with many more stops throughout the state, and will wrap up Saturday with a party in Green Bay.

If you're looking to attend one of the planned stops, and would like to meet the players, you can find ticketing information in this link.

Tags

