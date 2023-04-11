Packers 'Tailgate Tour' surprises two area high schools

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Day one of the Packers 'Tailgate Tour' saw Mark Murphy and six current and former Packers players make multiple stops, including surprises at Wausau West and Wittenberg-Birnamwood.
As the only NFL franchise to do a week long event like this, the Packers goal with the tailgate tour is to have fun and answer fan questions, but also to give advice and impart wisdom.
"If I could just change one kids mindset on this trip, whether that's being successful or accomplishing their goal or just finding out who they are as an individual at such a young age I think my job will be done." Said former Packer safety HaHa Clinton-Dix. "So just kind of giving these kids some hope and opportunities to be successful I think it what it's all about."
Both current and former players say their relationship with fans is what motivates them to participate in these events.
"The fanbase is number one." Said current Packers running back, Aaron Jones while commenting on why retired players choose to come back. "It's amazing and you guys create that relationship with us to allow us to be able to come back and have fun and that's why we enjoy coming back and want to do these things is because of the fans. The atmosphere they make it, the love and support they have given us while we were here playing is second to none."
For students, meeting their favorite athletes is always a highlight, but being surprised by them is unbeatable.
"When they came I was like, no way!" Exclaimed Anya Mueller, a Wausau West junior and member of the wrestling team. "One of the players said hard work is the best thing you can do and that's what I always try and do. Now that I heard it from an actual athlete I think that I'll take it even more."
While they do it all for the fans, players say the experience is beneficial for them as well.
"I feel like the purpose of me playing football is to put smiles on peoples faces and things like that." Shared Packers Guard, Elgton Jenkins. "So if I can come to somebody's high school and make an impact on their community and be able to be in the presence of those kids, I feel like it pays out good for me and them."
The tailgate tour continues all week, with many more stops throughout the state, and will wrap up Saturday with a party in Green Bay.
If you're looking to attend one of the planned stops, and would like to meet the players, you can find ticketing information in this link.