Packers 'Tailgate Tour' surprises two area high schools

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln Counties. For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the river gauging station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:55 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 04/02/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&