Packers Trade With Tampa, Now Draft at 50

nfl draft

After trading the 45th pick to the Detroit Lions and falling back to 48, the Packers make another quick deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers giving them the 48th and dropping back to pick 50th, they also acquire pick 179.

