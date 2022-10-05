PACT Act in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Expanded healthcare for veterans will soon be coming to the area.
The Marathon County Veterans Service Commission hosted a meeting on River Drive, discussing the Pact Act and just what it brings to the community.
Dan Southworth said the passing of the act is a welcome event.
"I'm glad they're looking forward in the future instead of behind." said Southworth.
It's a new law that was passed in August. It expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances while deployed.
"I think it's time there's burn pits and other presumptive illnesses from Agent Orange too." said Southworth.
The act adds over 20 new presumptive conditions, as well as more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.
Veterans and survivors can file claims for all conditions outlined in the PACT Act effective immediately.
Veterans said this is just the beginning.
"I think there will be some more stuff added with the Enduring Freedom and Iraq and Afghanistan too, so this, I think this is a very good start." said Southworth.
The act also authorizes 31 new medical facilities across the country, further expanding healthcare access and increasing research.
"So PACT Act doesn't end here, what will happen is people will get on the burn pit registry more people will get on the burn pit registry now and that'll increase their research and maybe in a few years they'll add more presumptives."
Veterans who were previously denied toxic exposure related claims are encouraged to file a supplemental claim.
Toxic exposure screening for enrolled veterans begins November 8th, 2022.