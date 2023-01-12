Pandemic-era FoodShare benefits to end

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 400,000 people could be impacted by pandemic-era benefits no longer being supported.
Congress passed the Consolidation Appropriations Act in December, which will end extra funding for eligible people using FoodShare.
With increasing food prices, there are still resources in Central Wisconsin that can help fill the gap.
Organizations like The Neighbors' Place in Wausau will still be offering help to people in need, and plan to expand their services in the near future.
"Our ability to be able to meet people where they're at, to allow our guests to shop as often as they need, that takes a lot of the fear and anxiety away from stress, from lack of, from struggle," said Donna Ambrose, the executive director of The Neighbors' Place.
WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) programs in Marathon, Taylor, Langlade, and Lincoln Counties are also available as resources for food help.
Anyone who qualifies for FoodShare also is eligible for services from WIC, and officials there are anticipating an influx of people needing help.
"Right now, we're just anticipating that some of those people that still have qualified the entire pandemic just didn't need our food packages, and now we're anticipating with that decrease in the FoodShare benefits, they may be needing additional support," said Suzanne Polacek, one of the leaders at Healthfirst WIC.
The DHS says FoodShare members will be receiving official word of the changes this month. The extra benefits run out in February.