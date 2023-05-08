Parents and community speak on racism after alleged racist comments from teacher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of the community are speaking out regarding the situation at Wausau East High School.
They said they're hurt, devastated, but also empowered by the situation happening, and want to make their voices heard publicly.
They gathered in the rain, dozens of supporters of the Vongphakdy family came from far and wide for one reason: to make themselves heard.
"I want you to know, that there's only one victim here, and that's my son," said Thavone Vongphakdy, father of an impacted student.
He said his son is severely affected after finding out his band teacher will return to Wausau East High.
"My son's smile faded away again, it breaks my heart," said Vongphakdy.
It all comes back to an investigation centered on Wausau East Band teacher Robert Perkins, who was accused by a student of making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments.
The school district cleared him to return, outraging these parents.
"We feel that all our kids matter and in this case we feel that it's been neglected," said Mary Thao, parent.
Many people spoke out at the board meeting Monday, they said racism is something that cuts deep.
"These are words are filled with hate, and make us feel intense pain, because they attack our dignity and our worth, these words have great impact," said Jennifer Yang.
Dozens of people of all ages shared stories they said are indicative of a bigger problem
"Flashback to freshman year, where a substitute teacher demanded I speak English, this resulted in my white peers laughing at the cheap joke that was made," said Alexandra S, former Wausau East student.
And they felt that just tells aggressors that making these comments is okay.
"Telling people of colour that hate speech and discrimination is okay when used as jokes is so invalidating and disrespectful, what about hate speech, something that is used to tell us that we are inferior to you is funny?" said one Wausau East Senior.
Now, they're calling for the district to reverse their decision, and terminate Perkins' employment.
"Because it is a basic human right to be treated with dignity and respect every day of your lives no matter where you are, not just in school but everywhere you go," said one parent.
We did ask Superintendent Hilts for a comment, he did decline. He has previously stated that while Perkins did engage in insensitive and unprofessional conduct, it did not 'reach levels of discrimination or harassment.'
He also mentioned that there were several community members that wished to speak in support of Perkins, they were unable to make the meeting.