Parents and community speak on racism after alleged racist comments from teacher

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Winnebago, Outagamie, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will result in hazardous driving conditions, which will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. &&