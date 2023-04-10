Parts of central Wisconsin at elevated fire danger risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several counties in north-central Wisconsin are at elevated fire danger levels, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Marathon County is listed as being at "high" risk, while Portage, Wood, and Adams counties are among those listed at "very high" risk."
Officials are asking people to be especially cautious around things that could start an outside fire, since grass fires could quickly pop up.
Whether you need a permit to burn something on your property depends on where you live, but the DNR says you should be careful around burn piles and campfire spots.
If you do plan to have an outdoor fire where permitted, make sure you can easily put it out by having water nearby.
You should make sure you mow your lawn or use off-road vehicles on grass outside of peak burn hours, which would be early in the morning or late in the day.
The DNR says it responded to more than 30 wildfires in the last week.