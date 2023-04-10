Parts of central Wisconsin at elevated fire danger risk

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.9 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.9 feet on 09/22/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Parts of central Wisconsin at elevated fire danger risk

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several counties in north-central Wisconsin are at elevated fire danger levels, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Marathon County is listed as being at "high" risk, while Portage, Wood, and Adams counties are among those listed at "very high" risk."

Officials are asking people to be especially cautious around things that could start an outside fire, since grass fires could quickly pop up.

Whether you need a permit to burn something on your property depends on where you live, but the DNR says you should be careful around burn piles and campfire spots.

If you do plan to have an outdoor fire where permitted, make sure you can easily put it out by having water nearby.

You should make sure you mow your lawn or use off-road vehicles on grass outside of peak burn hours, which would be early in the morning or late in the day.

The DNR says it responded to more than 30 wildfires in the last week.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you