Parts of Wausau under flood warning, how you can stay safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some areas in Wausau are under a Flood Warning, according to the National Weather Service.
Oak Island Park and D.C. Everest Park are at risk because of snow melting at a high rate upstream, creating high levels at a dam for the Wisconsin River just west of downtown.
If you come across standing water, Marathon County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says you should not try to walk or drive through it.
This is because you won't know for sure what is in that water or how deep it goes.
"Keep a safe distance from it, keep an eye on small children that may be seeing these flooded waters for the first time, and make sure everyone stays away and stays safe and wait until those waters recede," Severson said.
The water levels at that dam have risen by about a foot since Sunday and as of press time, the levels only needed to raise a tenth of a foot to move up to the "minor flood" designation.
If your home could be affected by flooding, Severson says to make sure you're checking your sump pump and make sure your emergency plan is ready.