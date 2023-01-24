Pediatric endocrinologist encourages kids to 'eat the rainbow'

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area pediatric endocrinologist is educating students on healthy eating habits.
Dr. Sonal Chandratre is traveling to nine Stevens Point elementary schools, using interactive presentations to teach the importance of "eating the rainbow," a technique Chandratre said will provide kids with the nutrients they need to succeed and live a healthy life.
"If you have obesity as a child, you are at more risk for having high blood pressure, increased bad cholesterol in your body," Chandratre said. "You can have heart disease early on in life (and) you can have a brain stroke early on in life."
For a balanced lifestyle, she encourages everyone to eat at least five fruits and vegetables every day in various colors. When offering these lessons to children, Chandratre explains each color has its own "superpower."
"Every color that represents a color from the rainbow has its own superpower," Chandratre said. "The color red has a superpower of heart protects, so it has certain substances that protect your heart... the color orange is going to help your eyesight and also have strong joints and muscles."
The students who attended the presentation received a free copy of her children's book to continue the message of healthy living.