People clash with city over housing project

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Along Hogan Street there's a retention pond and several blocks of open field.
That's where a proposed housing project is set to be built, and those who live in the area aren't happy about it.
"My end goal is to have the project dead, not gonna happen." said Terry Brand, resident.
He's been opposed to the project since it's proposal one year ago, he said he's concerned about problems the project could bring to the area.
"We have not had good success with some previous low income housing projects, it's brought a lot of problems to our community." said Brand.
The proposed project, developed by North Pointe Development, would be composed to 29 senior housing units, and 21 workforce housing units. Brand said he worries about the community the project will attract.
"People that have no intention of contributing to our community, they're just here to live off our tax dollars." said Brand.
Mayor Bill Brandt said he thinks the proposed project is necessary for the area.
"One of the biggest complaints in our area is workforce, lack of housing for workforce." he said.
City leaders said this project would fill that need.
"We have agricultural people who have contracted to bring workers in to plant crops and I'm sure they'll have to bring them in to harvest." said Mayor Brandt, "Stores, shops, manufacturing, they're all howling for people to work."
The project will sit on Hogan Street by Remington Pond, North Pointe Development plans were approved by aldermen last year, and an expansion was approved last month.
Groundbreaking is set to begin this fall, Brand and others said they'll continue to reverse that decision until then.