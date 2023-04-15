People come out in droves for funeral services of fallen Wisconsin officers

CAMERON (WAOW) — It was a packed house at Cameron High School on Saturday for the funeral of two Wisconsin police officers who died in the line of duty on Easter weekend, as people traveled from around the state to honor and pay respect for the officers.

The services are for Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. Breidenbach is a 2009 Merrill graduate.

