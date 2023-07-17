Pickleball injuries rise with sport's popularity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- You can find pickleball players as early as 6 a.m. until late at night where court lights allow for pickleball after hours at Marathon Park.
It's one of the hottest sports right now and is also an increasing source of injuries.
That rise in popularity means an uptick on sprains, strains and more.
Many of the people playing the sport are picking it up after years of not playing anything. That is when the body can disagree with certain movements.
Players say the most important thing is to make sure you take care of the injury when it happens.
"If someone does incur an injury on the pickleball courts I think it's just making sure you take care of it immediately and follow the instructions of the medical community on how you should heal yourself," said Mary Tubbs.
There's no secret as to why the game is gaining so much traction.
The cross between tennis and ping pong draws athletes from average Joe's, to celebrities, and pro athletes of other sports.
Another reason why pickleball has grown so much is that age or gender doesn't matter when playing pickleball.
Make sure you drink plenty of water and stretch as you would with any other sport and come out and have fun.
That's what it's all about.