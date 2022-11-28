Plover forming its own visitor's bureau

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The village of Plover is starting its own visitor's bureau.
The village is joining forces with the town of Plover after withdrawing from Stevens Point's organization.
Officials say it gives Plover an opportunity to better promote the developments and happenings in their neighborhoods, and better advocate for people to live there.
The move also came down to elevating Plover as a standalone entity, but officials say the surrounding areas will still benefit.
"We certainly feel strongly that by us promoting Plover and getting that name out there and recognizing the things we do, there will be benefits to communities around us, the city of Stevens Point included. We think this is a positive for everybody," said Steve Kunst, the community development director for Plover.
He also says the village may hire more employees to help make their vision a reality, and it's not clear if a new visitor center will be needed.