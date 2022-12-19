Plumbers issue reminders about freezing pipes amid cold termperatures

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the cold starts to creep in, experts want to remind people to make sure your pipes don't freeze.
An area plumber said when it comes to making sure your pipes are safe during the cold months, you'll want to insulate vulnerable pipes like the ones under your sink and near the foundation of your home.
You can do that by opening cabinet doors to let warmer air in and making sure your garage is closed.
If your pipes do freeze, heat tape is one remedy.
"If your pipes are frozen, the best way to thaw them out is either if you have access to warm water, or a heat gun or a hairdryer type device, but we don't recommend open flame" said Chris Freund, Co-Owner of Marathon Plumbing Service in Edgar.
He said if you're leaving your home unattended for the holidays, turn off your water, or keep your home between 50 to 60 degrees.