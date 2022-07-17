Point's Przekurat makes pro fishing history at St. Lawrence Bassmaster Elite

NEW YORK (WAOW) -- Stevens Point native, and Wisconsin professional fisher Jay Przekurat is making history on the St. Lawrence river this weekend.

The 22-year old rookie look the lead Thursday at the Bassmaster Elite tournament, tallying 26 pounds, 13 ounces on day one.

Przekurat maintained the lead through days two and three, then Sunday took the win with a total catch of 102 pounds, 9 ounces.

Its the first time in professional fishing history, an individual has surpassed the 100 lbs mark for small mouth bass in a tournament.

We'll have a look at Przekurat's win Sunday, at 10 pm on WAOW.